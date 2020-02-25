Westside and Northside Elementary Schools hosted their annual Read Your Heart Out event on Feb. 14.
Community and family members were invited to read books about Black History in all classrooms.
The Read Your Heart Out event was created by Sun Prairie parent Michelle Belnavis in 2004 to celebrate National African American Parent Involvement Day (NAAPID).
Read Your Heart Out started in Sun Prairie at Westside Elementary School six years ago and Northside Elementary three years ago. This event is a special way to celebrate the students’ culture through the love of reading, while also bringing the community together!
The district would like to thank our supportive community and family members, as well as the students from Patrick Marsh, Prairie View, Cardinal Heights, Sun Prairie High School and Prairie Phoenix Academy, who volunteered during this event.
