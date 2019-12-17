The Sun Prairie Optimists Club has named the Youth of the Month recipients:
Student Name: Yasin Bah
Year in School: Senior
Parent’s Names: Ryan Bah
High School Activity: AVID
Advisor: Rebecca Griffin
Extra-curricular activities:
MSAN — Minority Students Achievement Network
Forensics (public speaking)
Volleyball
AVID Gives Back
BSU — Black Student Union
Other honors, awards:
State Competitor for Forensics (2016-2020)
Co-Vice President of MSAN
Secretary of AVID Gives Back
Future plans:
My plans for the future include attending UW-Milwaukee with the intended majors of either Social Work, Political Science or Nursing. Also, I plan on volunteering and spreading love to those in need in the Milwaukee area.
Is there anything else we should know about you?
I’ve preserved through a lot of adversity in my life, but have never let that get in the way of my future.
Student Name: Brenden White
Year in school: Senior
Parent’s names: Judi and Craig White
High school activity: AVID
Other honors and awards: Honors and Cardinal Way to Go award
Future plans: Major in biology and then go to med school for radiology.
The Sun Prairie Optimist Club was founded in 1967 with a mission of providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in kids. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/pg/SunPrairieOptimists
