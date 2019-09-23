Hospice focuses on living fully to the end of life, providing care and support to patients experiencing a life-limiting illness. Volunteers are an important part of the hospice team assisting in many ways, ranging from direct patient contact to administrative support.
Volunteers work directly with patients and their families to provide companionship and support to patients, respite for families, and assist with errands, meal preparation or light housekeeping. Those providing administrative duties support the hospice program by assisting with copying, collating materials and mailings, and fundraising efforts and special events.
SSM Health at Home is also looking for military veterans interested in volunteering. SSM Health at Home has implemented a veterans to veterans volunteer program to provide hospice patients with a history of military service the option to request a volunteer who is also a Veteran. As a member of the program, you can provide support and comfort by offering a few hours of your time, companionship, and camaraderie.
For more information or to register for training, contact the volunteer coordinator at hahwi.volunteers@ssmhealth.com or 877-356-4514 or visit ssmhealthathomeWI.com for more information on all volunteer opportunities.
