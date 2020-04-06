Lifestyle tips to boost immunity

“Boosting immunity” is a hot topic in the fall as cold and flu season approaches; however, this is a conversation we should have all year long. It is especially popular in light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
What does boosting immunity mean? Our bodies have a sophisticated immune system guarding us against disease. Our lifestyle choices impact our ability to strengthen – or weaken – our immune systems. Behaviors such as tobacco and excessive alcohol use weaken our defense system while consuming a healthy diet and getting our bodies moving works to strengthen it.
While boosting our body’s immune response is not a guarantee against infection, it is one more tool in our toolbox to decrease risk. Therefore, there are many lifestyle choices we can make to help boost immunity:
1. Manage stress: There are a variety of ways to do this, and each person manages their stress differently. Many of us turn to food to help manage stress. Instead, you could consider journaling, meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, tai chi, qi gong or making a gratitude list. Other ideas include calling a friend, trying something new, being outside in nature, doing something you enjoy, or expressing yourself creatively with music or art.
2. Avoid tobacco and alcohol: Tobacco and alcohol contribute to chronic inflammation and the increase of toxins in your body. These toxins decrease your body’s ability to make white blood cells and fight off other invaders, like viruses and bacteria. If you need more support to quit, UW Health is here to help: Smoking — 1-800-784-8669; AODA — (608) 282-8270
3. Stay hydrated: Drinking water helps your body naturally eliminate toxins and keeps the system flowing smoothly. The goal of drinking at least 64 ounces or eight cups of water each day may sound daunting, but there are many options to help you reach this, like — flavored water, fruit infused water, sparkling water, unsweetened tea, or herbal tea. Whatever you choose, make it calorie-free and sugar-free.
4. Get sleep: When it comes to sleep quality is more important than quantity (ideally 7-9 hours each night),. To improve your quality of sleep, consider: avoiding technology or screens at least 90 minutes before going to bed; consider reading, journaling, or listening to soft music before bed. Make sure your bedroom is cool, dark, and quiet, and avoiding turning on the TV while lying in bed.
5. Move your body: Regular exercise helps to fight inflammation and strengthen your immune system. Find ways to incorporate physical activity into your day, such as taking extra steps while doing household chores. As little as 20 minutes of movement can be effective, with a goal of moving your body each and every day. If you’re active at least 150 minutes per week, you’re doing great – keep up the good work!
6. Choose anti-inflammatory foods: Many are stocking up on canned or boxed foods, but they’re missing a key opportunity to strengthen their immune system with nutrient-dense, antioxidant rich foods. Instead, continue purchasing whole foods, such as a colorful rainbow of fruits and veggies (frozen and canned count), whole grains, nuts, beans and lentils, and shelf-stable lean proteins like frozen or canned chicken and fish.
7. Stay connected: It’s in our human nature to connect and interact with others, which makes social-distancing challenging, frustrating, and at times depressing. Even a brief, virtual connection with others can boost our positive emotions, which have been shown to improve our immunity. During this time, stay in touch with friends and family, even if it has to be through FaceTime, Skype, Zoom, texting, or the age-old phone call.
For more resources:
www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.