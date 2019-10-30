This Halloween season don’t be afraid to be afraid.
That’s the advice Oliver “The Caretaker” Collins gives as he explores the dark side on his “Spine Chilling Cinema” program, a showcase of the best horror flicks.
Collins’ motivation is pretty simple—to scare the bejeebers out of you. It’s something he’s done all through his life since he saw “The Exorcist” as a 4-year-old while his aunt was babysitting him.
“She thought I was asleep but right during the head-spinning scene, I peeked through the blanket….it took me until I was 10 to get over that,” Collins remembers.
Every week, Collins hosts his ode-to-horror films program from the “castle” with its skulls and macabre interior design. The set is fashioned after the dark Scrooge scenes in the “Christmas Carol” with Collins decked out in a black bowler hat, vest, onyx ring and cane.
Collins has forgone a buxom co-host like Elvira (this is a low-budget program), instead rescuing a half-buried waif, Alice, and her cat Bubbles from the graveyard, to serve as his sidekicks. But Alice is far from a thankful co-host—- being a prickly thorn in Collins’ side during the weekly show.
By day the Sun Prairie resident is a mild-mannered big box store employee but “Spine Chilling Cinema” inspires his alter-ego.
“I need a creative outlet,” Collins said.
He carefully curates his show by digging deep into the crypt for some of the best horror and thriller films.
Vincent Price is his favorite horror film actor—noting that most people were introduced to Price through his spooking voice-over on Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”
Collins likes to show viewers the “The Haunted Palace”— a Price classic that has a whole town unnerved from the supernatural goings-on at a historic landmark.
Collins especially likes the old films that fire up the audience’s imagination without the benefits of high-tech seen in today’s films.
“People today are spoiled with CGI (computer-generated imagery),” Collins said. “But in the older films, they had to be pretty imaginative to get those spooky effects.”
Last Friday Collins featured a Halloween special with a roster of independent horror films.
He also gets inspiration from other horror show hosts and from his band, “The Fiendish Phantoms,” that just released its 2019 demo “Arise.”
While Collins isn’t quite sure how many people watch the “Spine Chilling Cinema” program, he did get some high-fives when he handed out candy at KSUN’s Halloween trick-or-treat last year.
“It was good to be recognized and have people tell me that they love my show,” Collins said, noting that he will be at the Oct. 31 event again this year.
As Halloween approaches and the winter evenings lengthen, Collins says it’s the best time to get spooked out.
“Spine Chilling Cinema” airs Friday at 11 p.m. on Roku KSUN, Spectrum channel 983 ksun, TDS sd13, HD 1013 and live streaming on sunprairiemedia.com.
