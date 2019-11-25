If any day of the year shouts "Tradition!" in America, it's Thanksgiving. The golden-brown turkey and buttery mashed potatoes. The crescent rolls and cranberry sauce. The requisite green bean casserole. The fights (and we don't mean pro wrestlers on TV). The post-meal, tryptophan-induced siesta.
But maybe this year's shaping up to look a little different for you. The logistics of travel might be too daunting with a new baby, or certain loved ones will be unavoidably absent. Perhaps you're single and not looking forward to the annual queries about your love life. Whatever the reason, you're ready to buck tradition this year. The good news is we've got some fun suggestions on how to do just that.
Cocktails, Anyone?
If merely thinking about the mess and stress that can go into dishing up a huge meal with all the trimmings makes you tired, consider a Thanksgiving cocktail party instead. Autumn-themed drinks like a salted caramel-apple martini, pumpkin pie margarita (pictured) or cinnamon-maple whiskey sour will definitely help get you in the holiday spirit, and a few trays of your favorite munchies will be much easier to clean up (and digest!).
Make It International.
Is there a country whose cuisine you particularly admire or have always wanted to visit? Host an Italian Thanksgiving where everyone brings their favorite pasta dish, or a Chinese feast with a variety of samples from your local restaurant. Looking up new recipes to share -- along with the histories behind them -- can be informative as well as fun, especially in a group.
Turkey to Go
For many of us, one of the best parts about the holiday is turkey sandwiches the day after. But who says you have to eat them in front of the TV? Pack some in a picnic basket along with your pumpkin pie and go exploring in a park while everyone else is out fighting the Black Friday crowds. You and your feet will thank us.
Let Someone Else Cook
If a long weekend is on tap, consider using it to recharge your batteries with a cruise to a tropical island or visit to an all-inclusive resort where someone else is in charge of setting the table and basting the bird (not to mention washing the dishes). Rested and refreshed, you'll feel more prepared to tackle the pre-Christmas rush that always arrives sooner than seems humanly possible.
Help Yourself to a History Lesson
Instead of just reading about what the first Thanksgiving meal looked like, experience it firsthand with the good folks at Plimoth Plantation -- a living history museum in Plymouth, Massachusetts.
A modern host will guide you through a meal including mussels, stewed pompion (pumpkin) and a pottage of cabbage, leeks and onions as interpreters share period psalms and songs. Joining in the latter is highly encouraged!
Not every holiday has to resemble a Norman Rockwell painting, although there's certainly nothing wrong with that. Whatever you choose to do, and whatever your special meal, may your day be one to look back on with warmth -- and gratitude.
