Living Water Church just wrapped up another successful successions of Tuesday night events celebrating all things summer. The church invited the community out to enjoy food and fun on us. From hot dogs to Chick Fil A sandwiches, live music, bounce houses, door prizes and much more. The church is located at 3075 Prospect Drive, Sun Prairie. Find out more at https://www.livingwaterflows.com/about/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.