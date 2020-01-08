Knights of Columbus Friday night fish fry

The Knights of Columbus meal features a choice of three-piece cod (beer battered, deep-fried or baked), four-piece chicken tender or seven-piece butterfly shrimp meal.

The Knights of Columbus Council #4879 Friday night Fish Fry events are back starting January 10th.from 5-8 PM. We will have almost weekly Friday night Fish Fry’s through early April, community members can stop by The Round Table, 1611 N. Bristol St. for a hearty meal and help support youth groups in the community who will be fundraising at each event.

The menu features a choice of three piece cod (beer battered deep fried or baked), four-piece chicken tender or seven-piece butterfly shrimp meal.

Entrees includes fries or baked potato, coleslaw, baked beans, roll and a choice of coffee, milk or water. Desert is an option for a small additional fee. The meal is $12, an extra piece of fish is $1.50.

A smaller meal for children under 12 includes two piece cod or chicken tenders meal with fries is available for $6. To-go orders are also available for an extra 50 cents.

Please call 608-825-9195 for take out orders.

The bar will open at 4 p.m., offering classic brandy old fashions and grasshoppers for an after-dinner drink.

Proceeds from the fish fries will benefit these youth groups on the following Fridays:

Jan. 10 Sun Prairie Band Boosters/Bernie Powers Band Foundation

Jan. 17 Sun Prairie High School Hockey

Jan. 24 Sun Prairie High School DECA

Jan. 31 AVID

Feb. 21 Destination Imagination

Feb. 28 St Albert’s Youth Mission Group

March 6 Knight’s of Columbus

March 13 Sun Prairie Swim/Dive team

March 20 St. Albert’s Youth Mission Group

March 27 Sacred Heart’s Youth Group

April 3 Sun Prairie Youth Bowling Scholarships

April 10 Sun Prairie High School Girls Soccer

