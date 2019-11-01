The Annual Meeting of the Friends of the Sun Prairie Museum will be held at the historical Crosse House, located at 133 W Main St, in downtown Sun Prairie, on Sunday, Nov. 10. The house will open at 1:45 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 2 p.m.
Following a short business meeting, board members will talk briefly about the past year’s events, fundraisers and how the Friends organization was, and still is, an important part of Sun Prairie’s support of the Museum. Board members and volunteers work closely with the Sun Prairie Museum.
There are many opportunities for the community to get engaged with the Friends such as volunteering for special events at the museum, fundraising, school tours, walking tours, accessioning, research, being a docent, etc. Volunteers can do as much or as little as their time and energy allows. Or they can support the Friends with a financial donation.
The museum will also have many new and exciting displays, events and activities to offer residents in 2020.
This is a great time to become part of the future preservation of Sun Prairie’s history, using your talents and ideas with the Friends, and supporting the museum along the way.
There is plenty of parking behind the house (and the Sun Prairie Utility Commission Building) or directly in front of the house if spots are available.
If you can’t join us and want more information, please contact lsmartin1951@gmail.com.
