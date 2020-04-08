Casey Risch from Sun Prairie, WI, who is studying Marketing at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was part of the American Marketing Association International Chapter of the Year title win.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic halted collegiate competitions across the nation, the campus's AMA chapter retained its premier position as International Chapter of the Year at the 2020 AMA International Collegiate Conference in New Orleans on March 12-14, 2020.
This is the 16th time that UW-Whitewater AMA has won or shared this title, and the ninth year in a row.
To receive the recognition, students needed to compose a stellar chapter plan and annual report - documents that outline the chapter's goals, strengths, weaknesses, professional development, community service, fundraising, membership data and communications. Students started collecting data and writing sections at the beginning of the academic year.
"This level of success is due in great part to our wonderful university, faculty and staff, marketing instructors, AMA advisors, our partners, and most of all, our students. To be widely acknowledged as the best chapter in the world also comes with it the responsibility of ensuring that our standards for excellence remain high, and increase every year," said Jimmy Peltier, professor of marketing, chair of the Department of Marketing and longstanding advisor to the AMA team.
Competing against more than 370 chapters worldwide, Warhawks exhibited professionalism and determination in another historic performance that fortifies UW-Whitewater's ultra-elite status as a marketing powerhouse.
To learn more about the UW-Whitewater American Marketing Association Chapter visit https://amawhitewater.org/.
