Learn how to save a life at the Community Stop the Bleed Course from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Meadow View Elementary School, 200 North Grand Ave. in Sun Prairie.
This training will provide tools in order to recognize life-threatening bleeding in someone who is injured and skills to help save a life.
Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign and call-to-action. The majority of tourniquets applied in Wisconsin were for industrial, farm, and household injuries.
