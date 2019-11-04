Dane County continues to experience the impact of the opioid epidemic. Learn how to make an impact with a free overdose prevention training.
This training will provide the skills and knowledge to:
• Prevent an overdose
• Recognize an overdose
• Respond to an Overdose
Those in attendance are eligible to receive a free Narcan (nasal spray overdose reversal drug) kit.
Attendees can sign up for Nov. 20 5:30-6:30 p.m. or Nov. 21 3-4 p.m. at Sunshine Supper 1632 W Main St., Sun Prairie. Please RSVP with date choice to hhuset@publichealthmdc.com
