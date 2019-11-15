4-H kids help others

The Medina Marvels 4-H club recently contributed to Sky-Zone's Thanksgiving Food Drive and got a chance to enjoy a jumping session. The club's next meeting will be at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshall on Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. Club members will be putting together holiday fruit baskets and then doing a gift exchange. Anyone interested in learning more about 4-H is welcome to attend.In photo, (left to right) Burke Heiman, Brevin Heiman, Colton Schlimgen, Ryan Tuschen, and Lucas Schlimgen.
