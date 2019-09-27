The Sun Prairie Optimists Club has named its two students of the month.
Name: MacKenzie Shanahan
Parents: Jon and Mary Shanahan
Advisor: Mr. David Rippl
Grade: Senior
Extra curricular activities: tennis, track & field, DECA, student council, National Honor Society
Honors and awards:
• Honor roll every year of high school
• 3-time state and international qualifier for DECA
• Co-president of DECA chapter
• Previously vice president of community service
Future plans: I am planning to go to a four-year university and major in something related to environmental studies.
Name: Dante de la Rosa
Parents: Brandie and Rafael de la Rosa
Advisor: David Rippl
Grade: Senior
Extra curricular activities: DECA, track & field, National Honor Society, Badger Boys State, karate
Honors and awards:
• President of Sun Prairie DECA
• Placed top 13 at DECA Internationals
• Elected Supreme Court Justice at Badger Boys State
• Competed at DECA International Competition 3 years
• Earned black belt in karate
Future plans; Go to college and study business and political science
