At the Sun Prairie Farmers Market: Pretty Pots n Pieces

Sun Prairie Farmers Market is 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays (May through October) behind Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St. Find more info at www.sunprairiemarket.com or on the market’s Facebook page.
This week, the market highlights a local vendor.
Vendor/Business Name:
Pretty Pots n Pieces
Owner Name:
Gina McSherry
Where is your farm/business based?
Woodland Drive, Waunakee, WI
When was it started?
2015
What is it that you sell at the market?
Herbs, lavender, succulents, air plants, mosaic pots, and fused glass
Tell us why you love what you do?
I have a degree in horticulture and 35 years of floral design experience, so growing plants and making art come natural to me.
Why do you love vending at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market?
I love all of the positive feedback I’ve gotten from all of the customers. It is a very busy and well organized market.
How can people connect with you? You can contact me at email: gcbuchmeyer@gmail.com, phone: 309-738-8315. I have an ETSY store that I am always adding to also.
