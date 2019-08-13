Sun Prairie student news-August

Danica Fe Rebudiao, a talented young musician from Sun Prairie, recently spent two weeks in Door County, Wisconsin studying at Birch Creek Music Performance Center. Fe Rubudiao, a student at Sun Prairie High School, was among 49 other musicians from around the country attending the Jazz I Session at Birch Creek. This prestigious academy has a unique mission to provide intensive, performance-based instruction to promising young musicians by immersing them in a professional, mentoring environment.
During her two-week residency this summer in the Jazz I Session, Fe Rubudiao performed ten concerts alongside her peers in front of paying concertgoers.
