Ferguson-Munns brings Civil War-Era fashion to light

Standing, a self-professed 5’1” and dressed in Civil War-era garb before an audience at Sun Prairie Public Library, Shannon Ferguson-Munns says Civil War-era women of the day were not much taller than she is.
Formerly of Sun Prairie, and currently of Janesville, Ferguson-Munns recently presented “The Wives of Civil War Generals” – a good fit just before March’s Women’s History Month.
History reenactment is a family affair for Ferguson-Munns, and she not-so-abashedly admits fashion and dress changing styles are a big draw for her. She owns Paradigm in Time, a history reenactment service. Her husband Jim often accompanies her, dressed as a Civil War-era confederate major or a Union soldier.
“This is a conversation between me and you,” she begins, taking questions on her period garb before she focuses on the four wives’ lives.
Her candid humor is anything but dry history. “I want women’s stories to be heard,” she says.
Yes, she can breathe, run, sing, and talk in her corset. Ferguson-Munns can get dressed by herself, including chemise, corset, stockings, pantalones and the rest, but it takes about 45 minutes and it is easier with help. She says she attends about 2-3 events per month in her period dresses.
“There is a whole cottage industry” for period clothes, explained Ferguson-Munns. Her passion carries her in the clothes. “I’m as comfortable as if I were in jeans and sneakers.”
Ferguson-Munns says pantalones were commonly worn under skirts and in fact, there was a female Civil War uniform called the avendiere.
Ferguson-Munns talked about Julia Boggs Grant (wife of Ulysses, former president of the United States and Commanding General of the United States Army), Helen Dortch Longstreet (wife of James Longstreet, Confederate General), Mary Anna Custis Lee (wife of Robert E. Lee, General in Chief of the Armies of the Confederated States), and Elizabeth Bacon Custer (wife of George Custer, United States Army officer and cavalry commander).
“All of these ladies stood behind their men, and supported them,” with a good, bad or indifferent public opinion in place, Ferguson-Munns said.
Women were 18-21 years old when they got married, and after 21, were considered spinsters during the Civil War era. The average life expectancy of a man during the Civil War was about 48 years old, so Ulysses S. Grant’s death between 65-70 years of age was unusual.
“A lot of children at that time did not make it to their first year,” Ferguson-Munns added.
She recommends the book, “My Dearest Julia: The Wartime Letters of Ulysses S. Grant to His Wife,” and said for as often as Grant wrote Julia during wartime, she never replied.
Helen Longstreet’s father was a newspaper publisher, and she took over the reins, ultimately becoming the private secretary to Georgia Governor William Yates Atkinson (a job reserved only for men) and the first female Georgian State Librarian.
Mary Anna Custis Lee’s family owned the land where Arlington Cemetery in Washington, D.C. is now located, and her husband lost it in the war. George Custer died penniless, but Elizabeth Custer became an author and publisher and left a $100,000 estate at her death in 1933.
Ferguson-Munns is a Medicare and Medicaid certified senior advisor for United Healthcare, but she said her creative side (“right brain side,” she says) formed Paradigm in Time. Ferguson-Munns also teaches history twice a week.
“We’ve been doing this for something like 20 years,” Ferguson-Munns said of historical reenactment.
When her five children were young, her family purchased a fifth-wheel camper to travel on weekends for something more to do that “sit around and watch TV.” They often went to Civil-War reenactments.
Along the way, a woman offered Ferguson-Munn a dress and offered to teach her etiquette rules, like sitting with a corset.
“Then we knew we were hooked,” she said.
Ferguson-Munns’ interest in history was spurred by her father. An active duty member for 23 years, her father moved the family frequently and the family would check out the historical sites en route to their next location. She sees herself, and Paradigm in Time, as a jumping off point to educate audiences.
And Ferguson-Munns’ summer looks active.
“Galena, Illinois is one of my very favorite places to be dressed up,” Ferguson-Munns said about events. Confirmed reenactment visits will be posted on the Paradigm in Time Facebook page.
She ticks off future events on her fingers. “Boscobel puts on General Washington on the Hudson Aug. 25. Greenbush, Wisconsin has the Wade House. Midway Village in Rockford, Illinois, has a World War I reenactment on April 4, and a World War II reenactment on Sept. 18. Pinecrest Historical Village in Manitowoc has an event June 5.”
“My goal is to talk about the person,” she says of history, “and inspire people to learn more, spur them to action, whether it’s going to the library, or taking a history class.”
And she may return to the Sun Prairie Public Library. “I’ve been asked, ‘What’s your next talk?’” she said.
