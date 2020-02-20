One in four. That’s the chance of a miscarriage during pregnancy.
About 85% of miscarriages occur more often in the early stages of pregnancy but are much rarer in late-stage pregnancies. Whenever they occur, the family feels a sense of true loss. Family and friends hope to help and say the right thing, but it’s not always easy or comfortable. In January, the Today Show did a series on miscarriage, “Miscarriage Matters,” to educate viewers.
Sun Prairie resident Kim Whitmore, a UW-Madison nursing assistant professor, and founder and president of the Alana Rose Foundation, hopes to inform and educate on a local level.
The Alana Rose Foundation provides support and services to those who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss. The foundation will host the 1st Annual Butterfly Ball at the Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club in Madison on Feb. 29 from 5-10 p.m.
Tickets are $75 and available through www.alanarose.org until Feb. 21, and a few sponsorship opportunities remain.
The formal fundraiser, with a purple theme to honor Whitmore’s late daughter Alana Rose, will host a purple “red carpet”, live music from local musicians and dancing, a silent auction, wine pull, and a cash bar. Medical professionals and parents will share their stories. Proceeds from the event will support UnityPoint Health-Meriter’s Pregnancy & Infant Loss program.
“We hope to sell out!” Whitmore said.
The Alana Rose Foundation, formed as a 501©(3) public charity in fall 2019, creates angel gowns from wedding dresses for the deceased and has distributed 30 thus far. An origami crane fundraiser, “1000 Cranes,” aimed to increase awareness.
Whitmore has worked to organize education and awareness training for nursing students to avoid the stigma of miscarriage in caregiving. The Alana Rose Foundation aims to raise money for Cuddle Cots for medical facilities. Cuddle Cots, a type of infant cooling system, preserve deceased babies temporarily, extending the time the parent can have to say goodbye.
The Foundation has also worked on state legislation, hoping to change the tax credit after a baby passes away.
“In Wisconsin, you can claim a newborn baby as a tax credit, but not a stillborn one, and this may be money people need for a funeral. We’ve passed the first round of committee,” Whitmore said.
Whitmore, her husband Corey, and their two sons, Quintin, 11 and Christian, 5, lost Alana Rose on Feb. 26, 2019 at 32 weeks gestation. The loss was especially hard because they affectionally referred to Alana Rose as their “bucket list baby” after Whitmore recovered from a rare but benign brain tumor.
“The Foundation is generally what helped me know that my child existed, and helped with my grief,” Whitmore said.
“It was the worst loss I’ve ever experienced, but there’s still a lot of people who didn’t understand grieving the loss of someone I’d never met, and it’s not something I was going to ‘get over.’ Resources were few, but I knew grief does not have a timeline,” Whitmore said.
“With miscarriage occurring as often as one of every four pregnancies, it seems like we should talk about it more,” Whitmore said.
As the family approaches the one-year-anniversary of Alana Rose’s passing, they hope to celebrate her life and bring comfort.
“Corey will DJ at the event. Quentin will play the viola in honor of his sister,” said Whitmore, in addition to music from Shekinah King and spoken poetry from Araceli Esparaza.
Learn more about the Alana Rose Foundation at www.alanarose.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.