With hundreds of quilts on display, Quilt Expo is the ultimate adventure for quilt enthusiasts of all skill levels. The 15th annual event takes place Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 5-7, in the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
The three-day event, presented by Wisconsin Public Television and Nancy Zieman Productions, invites all quilt lovers to learn, laugh and draw inspiration from each other. Dozens of educational lectures and sit & sew workshops, led by expert quilters, present the latest in creations and techniques.
Quilt Expo’s main attraction is the 10-category quilt contest exhibit, showcasing the incredible talents of quilters from across the country. Featured quilts range from traditional sizes and shapes to work by young quilters and innovative pictorial quilts.
Attendees will find inspiration around every corner, with diverse ideas, designs, color combinations and fabric choices on display.
In addition, attendees will be treated to this year’s brand-new Log Cabin Quilt Challenge exhibit, which showcases quilts that represent traditional log cabin blocks or variations of log cabin designs.
Hundreds of vendors at the extensive vendor mall offer the latest machines, kits, fabrics, threads, notions and more. Additional highlights include a raffle for fantastic quilt-related prizes, as well as a community service project — Quilt to Give — in which attendees donate their materials and skills to create bed-size quilts for those in need.
Visit quiltexpo.com for full details and to register for lectures, workshops, and evening events. Advance tickets are on sale through Sept. 2; preregistration is recommended. Tickets are $10 at the door, with discounts for advance purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.