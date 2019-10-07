‘Bottoms up’ toasts Wisconsin’s bar and brewery history

The Sun Prairie Public Library is thrilled to present wonderful Wisconsin writer Jim Draeger to help celebrate this year’s Wisconsin Book Festival in style!
Bottoms Up! will be held Monday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Public Library Community Room
Draeger will share stories from his co-authored book, “Bottoms Up: A Toast to Wisconsin’s Historic Bars & Breweries”, and discuss his 20-plus year experience working in the field of historic preservation and architecture at the Wisconsin Historical Society.
From roadside structures to Northwoods resorts, Draeger celebrates the importance of ordinary buildings to our every day lives and he encourages us to do the same.
Time will be allotted for Q&A and a book sale and signing will conclude the event.
The Sun Prairie Public Library also has an another exciting program planned with “Milwaukee Mayhem” on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Public Library.
From murder and matchstick men to all-consuming fires, painted women, and Great Lakes disasters, Milwaukee Mayhem: Murder and Mystery in the Cream City’s First Century uncovers the little-remembered and rarely told history of the underbelly of this Midwestern metropolis.
Author Matthew J. Prigge will present these stories as they were recounted to the public in the newspapers of the era, using the vivid and often grim language of the times to create an engaging and occasionally chilling narrative of a forgotten Milwaukee.
Time will be allotted for Q&A, with a book sale and signing to immediately follow.
For more information, visit www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org
Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie WI 53590
Main: (608) 825-7323 (READ)
Information Desk: (608) 825-0702
Children’s Desk: (608) 825-0701
