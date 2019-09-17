Slow Roll Ride Sept. 21

Get ready for a slow-paced, family-friendly bike ride on Saturday, Sept. 21. The ride, hosted by Sun Prairie Moves, begins at 10:15 a.m. Riders must wear helmets!
This is a free event. Bring your bike, helmet, water bottle, friends, family, and a smile!
Meet in parking lot, near tennis courts and Orfan Park shelter. Ride begins and ends at Orfan Park, Sun Prairie.
There is a 5 mile route and a 10.5 mile route utilizing off-street (multi-user) paths. Come and explore what Sun Prairie has to offer and meet like-minded people.
Volunteers are needed to assist with route creation, participant check-in, being route leaders, and provide ride support.
Find out more at sunprairiemoves.org or on the organization’s Facebook page.
The SPBAG is a grassroots organization of cycling enthusiasts, parents and other interested community members who want to improve the bicycling experience in Sun Prairie.
