The doors are re-opening at 800 Wilburn Road for Heartland Church.
Starting on Dec. 14 and 15, the space – which has undergone a $4.8 million renovation over the course of the past six months – will welcome people once again for weekend services and ministry events.
The building will offer a 600-seat auditorium, more space for Heartland Kids, a dedicated area for Wonderfully Made (Heartland’s new ministry for kids with disabilities or special needs), a second auditorium designed specifically for middle school and high school students, and additional parking.
“I’m so excited that this will be not only a great place for current Heartland attenders,"Lead Pastor Jon McNary said, "but a fantastic environment for anyone from our community who is looking for ‘a different way to do church.’”
Rooms are being set, plans are being made, finishing touches are being placed, and you’re invited to attend. Services will meet every Saturday evening at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., starting the weekend of Dec. 14 and 15. Check out www.weareheartland.us for more details.
