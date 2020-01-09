The Sun Prairie United Methodist Church Reconciling Ministries invites people to join in upcoming listening sessions that focuses on contemporary issues that impact families and children within faith spaces and beyond.
As a reconciling congregation, UMC welcomes all people, regardless of their personal characteristics of age, race, gender, ability, gender identity or sexual orientation. These January workshops are part of the Reconciling Ministries continuing effort to expand understanding of what reconciling can mean within the church and community.
Four sessions will be held from Jan. 19 through Jan. 28. Participants will watch pre-recorded sessions from the Parenting Forward Conference followed by discussion. Each pre-recorded session is about 20 minutes in length.
The sessions will be held Sunday mornings and Tuesday evenings. The Sunday sessions will be held at 9:45 a.m. and will be shorter than the Tuesday evening sessions. For Tuesday sessions, if childcare is needed, please contact the church office at least 48 hours in advance at 608-837-5554 or jme@sunprairieumc.org. Nursery care is available for small children and Sunday School is available for older children and teens during Sunday sessions.
Sessions:
Sunday, Jan. 19, 9:45 a.m., between services, Parenting White: Raising Race Conscious Children presented by Jennifer Harvey
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 7-9 p.m., Parenting White: Raising Race Conscious Children presented by Jennifer Harvey & Racial and Social Justice in the Classroom presented by Naomi O’Brien
Sunday, Jan. 26, 9:45 a.m., between services, Parenting Kids so they are free of Gender/Ethnic Stereotypes presented by Christia Brown
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 7- 9 p.m., Parenting Kids so they are free of Gender/Ethnic Stereotypes presented by Christia Brown & Reading the Bible with Children as Affirming and Life-Giving Word for Children presented by Julie Faith Parker
Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 700 North St. Sun Prairie, WI
