Sun Prairie Farmers Market has new fall hours, 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays behind Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St. Find more info at www.sunprairiemarket.com or on the market’s Facebook page.
Market Produce is at its peak! Come visit the vendors at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market to take advantage of the bounty to fill your tables (and bellies!) as well as stock up for canning endeavors.
Upcoming Market Events -
Oct. 5 - The market welcomes 2019 Wisconsin Honey Queen, Sydnie Paulsrud of Eau Claire. She will visit with customers throughout the market.
Oct. 19 - The market will be located on Market Street as part of the Downtown Sun Prairie Fall Fest
The market is taking applications for the 2019 Holiday Market (November - December Saturday Markets). If you are a farmer, an artisan food producer, or crafter, you are welcome to apply for the Holiday Market. For more information on vending please contact Taylor Brown at market@cityofsunprairie.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.