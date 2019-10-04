Love for lefse, krumkakes and more

At the Bristol Lutheran Church, words like lefse and mandelkake are part of daily conversation.
The small parish, founded over a century ago by Norwegian immigrants, has maintained a staunch appreciation for its ancestral food. Each year, the Bristol Lutheran Church Women hold a large Norwegian food sale, an event that takes months of preparation to pull off.
This year’s sale is Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. – noon, at the handicap accessible church located at 6835 North Hwy. N in Sun Prairie. Cash or check only for purchases.
The sale is run and organized by the Bristol Lutheran Church Women. They use recipes passed down through generations -- ones parishioners remember learning from their mothers and grandmothers.
The effort takes upwards of 50 volunteers, both men and women.
The lefse, for instance, a griddled potato flatbread, is famous for its labor-intensive preparation.
It’s made on workdays over two months. The batter is prepared using potatoes, lard, flour and salt. After chilling overnight, the dough is rolled to a paper-thin flatness -- which is easier said than done.
From there, the sheets of dough are fried into a soft bread.
Whether made on wood stoves or more modern incarnations like electric griddles, the result is a delicate flatbread with a hint of sweetness. It’s often served slathered in butter and cinnamon sugar. Members of the Church Women say the sale’s lefse easily defeats store-bought varieties.
And it’s clear customers agree: the lefse sells out each year, as does the bestselling mandelkake, a lush almond cake. Other sale staples include the sandbakelse sugar cookies and krumkake cardamom curls made in a patterned iron.
The church women also continue traditions like julekake, a Christmas bread dotted with candied fruit and søt suppe, a thick, sweet “soup” of dried fruits, tapioca and cinnamon.
The annual sale draws people across the state, who start forming lines a half hour before the doors open. It’s the church’s largest fundraiser of the year and all proceeds go to local charities.
This year the money will go to the Sun Prairie Food Pantry, Sunshine Place, Bristol Lutheran Church Emergency Fund & Lutheran Immigration and Refuge Service
For more information visit www.bristollutheran.org
