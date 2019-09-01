Please call 608-837-4611 for questions about any activities.
Monday, Sept. 2
Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 3
• American Mahjong 9 a.m.
• Christ Fellowship Bible Study 10 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Lunch 11:45 a.m. (rsvp 24 hr in advance)
• Hebl, Hebl, Ripp and New Perspectives Bingo 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 3 p.m.
• Advanced Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Hora de Café (for advanced learners) 10 a.m.
• Muscle and Bone Strength 101 11 a.m.
• Lunch 11:45 a.m. (rsvp 24 hr in advance)
• Euchre 1 p.m.
• In Stitches 1:30 p.m. – tailoring and sewing service available
Thursday, Sept. 5
• Bridge Lessons, drop ins welcome 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music 11 a.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Aster Birthday Bingo 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Wii Bowling 9 a.m.
• American Mahjong 9 a.m.
• Domino Games 10 a.m.
• RSVP Group Projects 10 a.m.
• Staying Strong Exercise Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:45 a.m. (rsvp 24 hr in advance)
• Closes to public (Fridays only) 1p.m.
The Colonial Club is in immediate need of volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors in Northeast Dane County. Call Kim Peterson at 608-837-4611 if you can help!
