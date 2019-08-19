Come to the Sun Prairie Public Library for an engaging evening with Patricia Skalka, Wisconsin’s ‘Mistress of Mystery,’ and author of the best-selling Dave Cubiak series, which pits a former troubled Chicago cop against a roster of clever killers on the Door County Peninsula.
Skalka turned to fiction following a successful career in nonfiction, including stints as a staff writer for Reader’s Digest, freelancer, ghost writer, writing instructor, and book reviewer.
Skalka is the author of Death Stalks Door County, Death at Gills Rock, Death in Cold Water, and Death Rides the Ferry, the first four books in the popular Dave Cubiak Door County Mystery series.
Skalka is president of the Sisters in Crime Chicagoland Chapter and a member of several professional organizations, including The Authors Guild of America, Mystery Writers of America, and Society of Midland Authors. Time will be allotted for Q&A, with a book sale / signing to follow.
Wisconsin Suspense Author: Patricia Skalka
Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 6:30pm, Community Room.
For more info on Patricia Skalka, visit www.patriciaskalka.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.