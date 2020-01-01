Are you interested in what’s going on in the world? Would you like to discuss global ideas in a friendly, non-partisan group? Then Great Decisions is for you.
Great Decisions was created by the Foreign Policy Association, a not-for-profit education organization that’s been around since 1918.
The program is sponsored locally by the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC).
The program is free, although there is a materials cost of $30.
Participants in this national civic education program read about US foreign policy and global issues, discuss multiple viewpoints in a group setting, and may even continue the discussion afterwards at a local night spot.
The Sun Prairie Great Decisions group will meet at the Sun Prairie Public Library each Wednesday in January and February from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm starting Jan. 8.
The local group started in 2014. The Discussion Leader is Glenn Schmidt from SPARC.
More information is available on the Foreign Policy Association Website, www.fpa.org.
At that website, you can find more details about the eight 2016 topics to be discussed.
You can also connect with the Great Decisions program on Facebook at facebook.com/GreatDecisions.
The eight topics featured in this year’s Great Decisions are:
Week 1 — Climate Change and the Global Order
Week 2 — India and Pakistan
Week 3 — Red Sea Security
Week 4 — Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking
Week 5 — U.S. Relations with the Northern Triangle
Week 6 — China’s Road into Latin America
Week 7 — The Philippines and the U.S.
Week 8 — Artificial Intelligence and Data.
To sign up for the local discussion group that starts Jan. 8, contact Glenn Schmidt at glennn999@gmail.com.
Participation is limited, so sign up early to reserve a spot.
