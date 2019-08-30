September is a month of transition. New school routines, fall sports and activities can lead to an exhausting day and it is easy to go through the drive-thru, pick-up take out or leave the family up to their own willingness to craft a healthful meal on these nights. Despite the busyness, we don’t want to sacrifice the quality of our evening meal or the benefits that come from sitting around a table – free from technology – and enjoying a meal together. Check out these tips for building quick, budget-friendly, RDN-approved dinners for one or more!
Benefits of Family Meals
Families, especially children, reap the benefits of eating with their loved ones at least three times each week. These benefits include:
• Resilience, or the capacity to recover from life’s difficulties.
• Better grades and academic performance.
• Higher self-esteem.
• Lower risks of substance abuse, eating disorders and teen pregnancy.
• Improvements in mental health.
• Greater sense of identity and belonging.
These benefits are observed in children and adolescence when meals are enjoyed with one loved one or many.
Tips for a Quick, Healthy, Budget-friendly Meal
Putting together a healthful dinner in a time crunch can be a difficult task. Thus, many people opt for simple just-add-water foods and miss out on good nutrition. The truth is that anyone can serve up a healthy, inexpensive meal in 20 minutes or less by:
• Keeping budget-friendly staples on hand such as:
o Protein-rich pastas made from whole grains, beans, peas or lentils that are ready to serve in 4-12 minutes.
o Par-boiled brown rice or quick quinoa which cuts the cooking time for this fiber-rich grain in half.
o Smaller varieties of fiber-rich potatoes such as yellow and red potatoes.
o Skinless chicken tenderloins versus chicken breasts for a quick-cooking lean protein.
o Canned chicken, tuna and salmon for a ready-to-eat protein that can be eaten on a sandwich, as a side or mixed into a dish.
o Eggs, frozen bell peppers and spinach and whole grain bread for breakfast for dinner.
o Fresh, frozen, or canned vegetables and fruit that are ready to add to any dish. Simply watch out for extra salt and sugar varieties. Choose low sodium, no added salt, or no sugar added options.
• Getting creative with leftovers. Practice your own version of Top Chef by grabbing leftovers and ingredients for at least three (protein, grain/starch, fruit and vegetable) of the five food groups for a quick, balanced meal.
• Cooking ahead: Eat now or freeze for later. Maximize the number of meals that you can enjoy when you do have time to cook. Some families gather in the kitchen to make 2-3 meals to freeze and enjoy throughout the week. Others simply make twice as much and freeze the leftovers when they do cook during the week.
• Having a plan! Take a few moments to craft one week of nutritious, delicious and efficient dinners to enjoy for the next week or every week during your busy season. Try the one below to get started:
• Monday: Grilled chicken breast (from Sunday dinner) sandwiches on toasted whole grain bread topped with vegetables, sliced avocado and melted cheese. Served with fruit salad.
• Tuesday: Stir-fried frozen vegetables with chopped chicken breast or shrimp served over brown rice.
• Wednesday: Made-ahead 3-Bean Chili topped with plain Greek yogurt or reduced fat cheese and raw vegetable sticks (carrots, celery, bell pepper).
• Thursday: Baked potato topped with leftover chili, yogurt or cheese with a side salad as easy as bagged spinach topped with a few grape tomatoes.
• Friday: Home-made pizzas with leftover vegetables from the week, a jar of low-sodium tomato sauce, reduced-fat cheese served on a whole grain pita, tortilla or English muffin.
The bottom line is that eating well as a family is too good to pass up. Make family meals a priority at least three times each week by keeping quick staples on-hand, planning for busy nights and then recruiting your team to help in the preparation and clean up.
