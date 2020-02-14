Come to the Madison College chef series to learn more from an award-winning chef.
The event is Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 5-8 p.m. at Madison College, 1701 Wright St., Room B1285. Tickets are $35 for the general public, $5 for Madison College students.
Zachary Engel is the Executive Chef and Owner of Middle Eastern restaurant, Galit, which debuted in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood in April 2019. Previously, Zach was the Chef de Cuisine at Shaya Restaurant in New Orleans, where he led a talented team to take home the 2016 James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant, a culminating triumph at the end of a year of many “Best New” accolades. In 2017, he followed with winning the James Beard Award for Rising Star Chef of the Year.
Since opening Galit, Engel’s cuisine has garnered praise from respected outlets like Food & Wine, People Magazine, and Forbes. His ability to bring forward delicious Middle Eastern flavors using local and seasonal ingredients has led the restaurant to remain at the top of Chicago’s culinary hit lists. Galit also received a glowing review from Chicago Tribune food critic Phil Vettel, calling Galit “a Middle Eastern masterpiece”.
Don’t miss this exciting talk and culinary presentation on Feb. 26, 2020 at the Madison College Chef Series, presented by The Vollrath Company and hosted by Kyle Cherek — culinary historian, food essayist, and 11 year host of the Emmy Award-winning television show “Wisconsin Foodie” on PBS.
More info at https://madisoncollege.edu/news/campus-announcement/2020/01/james-beard-award-winner-next-guest-chef-series
