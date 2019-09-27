At the Sun Prairie Farmers Market

Sun Prairie Farmers Market is open 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays behind Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St.
Find more info at www.sunprairiemarket.com or on the market’s Facebook page.
The market offers farm fresh produce, poultry, eggs, meats, jams, jellies, preserves, honey, maple syrup, cheese, bakery, and a whole lot more.
From the freshest of fruits, herbs, and vegetables, handcrafted soaps to garden art, Sun Prairie Farmers Market has it all!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.