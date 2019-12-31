UW-Whitewater awards more than $2.3 million in scholarships for 2019-20
The following Sun Prairie students received financial awards for the 2019-20 academic year:
Penny Chase, who is studying early child care and education, won the following scholarship(s): Transfer Excellence Scholarship
Kennedy Cutts, who is studying political science, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars
Ryan Dollak, who is studying accounting, won the following scholarship(s): College of Business and Economics
David Ehrler, who is studying general management, won the following scholarship(s): Spirit of Whitewater Energy Awards
Samantha Ehrler, who is studying elementary education, won the following scholarship(s): Esther Rodefeld Field
Haley Johnson, who is studying accounting, won the following scholarship(s): C.J. and Associates Scholarship; Warhawk Exceptional Academics; Chancellor Scholars
Sun Prairie, WI — Shannon Murray, who is studying English, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars
Sarah Quamme, who is studying psychology, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars
Emily Rundahl, who is studying accounting, won the following scholarship(s): General Merit
Sachin Suresh, who is studying computer science, won the following scholarship(s): UW-Whitewater Foundation Freshman Academic Scholarship
Christopher Tait, who is studying liberal studies, won the following scholarship(s): Transfer Excellence Scholarship
Noah Zezulka, who is studying music, won the following scholarship(s): String Area Quartet Scholarship
Payton Jones takes part in UW-Whitewater’s Launch Pad program
Payton Jones from Sun Prairie, who is majoring in General Business, is among the students taking part in the Launch Pad program at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Launch Pad is a UW-Whitewater student startup accelerator program designed to educate, inspire and promote entrepreneurial growth for UW-Whitewater students. Undergraduate and graduate students from all departments are welcome to apply to be part of the program, which has already helped launch more than half a dozen student businesses.
Launch Pad provides students a unique pragmatic opportunity to acquire entrepreneurial skills in real-world situations. Graduates of this program, called Launch Pad scholars, have demonstrated the ability to launch their own companies, manage family businesses and help accelerate some of the fastest growing companies in the world,” said David Gee, co-director of Launch Pad.
As part of the program, students have weekly one-on-one meetings with advisors, weekly workshops to learn important entrepreneurship skills, expert coaching, training and mentorship from professors and entrepreneurs and office space and meeting rooms at the world-class Whitewater Innovation Center.
Tierney Lindner of Sun Prairie receives University of Nebraska-Lincoln degree
Tierney Marie Lindner of Sun Prairie was among 1,404 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during winter commencement exercises Dec. 20 and 21.
Lindner earned a Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences from the College of Education and Human Sciences.
The December graduates are from 49 countries, 36 states and more than 150 Nebraska communities.
WPS Charitable Foundation awards scholarships for 2019
MADISON, Wis.—Dec. 30, 2019—The WPS Charitable Foundation announces the 2019 recipients of the Ray Koenig Memorial Scholarship, benefiting children of employees of WPS or one of its wholly owned subsidiaries. Twenty-six students each received a one-year scholarship valued at $1,250.
Wisconsin:
- Jacob Brehmer of Sun Prairie, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
- Kelly Brehmer of Sun Prairie, Viterbo University
- McKenzie Carlson of Evansville, Edgewood College
- Haley Johnson of Sun Prairie, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
- Josiah Moua of Sun Prairie, University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Hunter Roussel of Sun Prairie, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
