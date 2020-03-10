St. Joseph's Church in East Bristol (2017)
Get a jumpstart on your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on March 14 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1935 Highway V, Sun Prairie (East Bristol), will host its annual St. Pat’s Dance on March 14 from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Music by Kristi B Band. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 years of age and includes lunch and door prizes. Those under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

