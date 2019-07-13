Immediately following worship service on Sunday, July 7, Burke Lutheran Church congregation met on the ground where the new construction and relocated church will stand.
Pastor Robert Neubert led the congregation in a blessing ceremony on the ground where the relocated church will stand. “We give thanks, O God, as we dedicate this land to your glory and praise. Grant us faith to know your gracious purpose in all things, give us joy in them, and lead us to the building up of your kingdom; through your Son, Jesus Christ, our Savior and Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen.”
The congregation then sang Here I Am Lord and shovels broke ground.
NCI-Roberts is completing three phases of construction for Burke Lutheran Church. Phase one will be construction of a 5,830 square foot one-story facility with a floorplan incorporating a vestibule, nursery, warming kitchen with pantry, fellowship space, choir room, fireside room, offices, bathrooms; and rooms for files, mechanicals, and storage.
Phase two will relocate the existing church, built in 1899. A portion of the existing church containing the narthex and kitchen will be demolished, a new foundation will be poured, and the remaining portion of the structure will be relocated to the new foundation.
In phase three, the re-located original church and the phase one facility will be connected, and a 658 square foot addition featuring a sacristy and organ room will be built.
Other project features include new accessible sidewalks, entries and paving.
The architect is Cashman Associates, Sun Prairie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.