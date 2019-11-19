Fiction
Nothing More Dangerous by Allen Eskens
The much acclaimed Midwest author of “The Life We Bury” returns with a coming-of-age story where loyalty to family and to “your people” carries the weight of a sacred oath, defying those unspoken rules can be a deadly proposition. After 15 years of growing up in the Ozark hills with his widowed mother, high-school freshman Boady Sanden is beyond ready to move on. He dreams of cityscapes, driven by his desire to be anywhere other than Jessup, Missouri. Coming to know the Elgins -- a black family settling into a community where notions of “us” and “them” carry the weight of history -- forces Boady to rethink his understanding of the world he’s taken for granted. Hidden secrets begin to unfold…But the biggest secret of all is the disappearance of Lida Poe, the African-American woman who keeps the books at the local plastics factory, and though Boady has never met the missing woman, he discovers that the threads of her life are woven into the deepest fabric of his world. Also available as an audiobook.
The Revisioners by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton
Following her National Book Award-nominated debut novel, “A Kind of Freedom”, Margaret Wilkerson Sexton returns with another elegant and historically inspired story of survivors, set in the American South. In 1924, Josephine is the proud owner of a thriving farm. As a child, she channeled otherworldly power to free herself from slavery. Now her new neighbor, a white woman named Charlotte, seeks her company, and an uneasy friendship grows between them. A beautiful exploration of women as healers and survivors, mothers and daughters, sisters and friends.
Nonfiction
The Contender by William J. Mann
Based on new and revelatory material from Brando’s own private archives, an award-winning film biographer presents a deeply-textured, ambitious, and definitive portrait of the greatest movie actor of the twentieth century, the elusive Marlon Brando, bringing his extraordinarily complex life into view as never before.
Ordinary Girls by Jaquira Diaz
One of the Must-Read Books of 2019 According to O: The Oprah Magazine , Time, Bustle, Publishers Weekly, The Millions, & Good Housekeeping, and according to Julia Alvarez, “There is more life packed on each page of Ordinary Girls than some lives hold in a lifetime…” Growing up in housing projects in Puerto Rico and Miami Beach, Díaz found herself caught between extremes. As her family split apart and her mother battled schizophrenia, her life was upended by violence. From her own struggles with depression and sexual assault to Puerto Rico’s history of colonialism, each page reverberates with musical lyricism. Reminiscent of Tara Westover’s “Educated”, Kiese Laymon’s “Heavy”, Mary Karr’s “The Liars’ Club”, and Terese Marie Mailhot’s “Heart Berries”, Jaquira Díaz’s memoir provides a vivid portrait of a life lived in (and beyond) the borders of Puerto Rico and its complicated history—and reads as electrically as a novel.
Large Print
Catch and Kill by Walter Stevenson
A dramatic account of violence and espionage, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Ronan Farrow exposes serial abusers and a cabal of powerful interests hell-bent on covering up the truth, at any cost. In 2017, a routine network television investigation led Ronan Farrow to a story only whispered about: one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers was a predator, protected by fear, wealth, and a conspiracy of silence. As he drew closer to the truth, shadowy operatives, from high-priced lawyers to elite war-hardened spies, mounted a secret campaign of intimidation, threatening Farrow’s career and following his every move. Yet, a trail of clues continued to reveal corruption and cover-ups from Hollywood to Washington and beyond. An untold story that celebrates the women who risked everything to expose the truth and spark a movement. Also available in large print and audiobook.
The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell
From the New York Times bestselling author of “Then She Was Gone” comes another page-turning look inside one family’s past as buried secrets threaten to come to light.
“In The Family Upstairs”, the master of “bone-chilling suspense” (People) brings us the can’t-look-away story of three entangled families living in a house with the darkest of secrets. Also available in regular large print.
Audiobooks
The Body: a Guide for Occupants by Bill Bryson
Bill Bryson, best-selling author of “A Short History of Nearly Everything” and “A Walk in the Woods”, takes us on a head-to-toe tour of the marvel that is the human body -- once again proves himself to be an incomparable companion. Full of extraordinary facts (your body made a million red blood cells since you started reading this) and irresistible Bryson-esque anecdotes, “The Body” will lead you to a deeper understanding of the miracle that is life in general and you in particular. Also available in regular large print.
The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern
Zachary Ezra Rawlins is a graduate student in Vermont when he discovers a mysterious book hidden in the stacks. As he turns the pages, entranced by tales of lovelorn prisoners, key collectors, and nameless acolytes, he reads something strange: a story from his own childhood. Bewildered by this inexplicable book and desperate to make sense of how his own life came to be recorded, Zachary uncovers a series of clues—a bee, a key, and a sword—that lead him to a masquerade party in New York, to a secret club, and through a doorway to an ancient library hidden far below the surface of the earth.
Together with Mirabel, a fierce, pink-haired protector of the place, and Dorian, a handsome, barefoot man with shifting alliances, Zachary travels the twisting tunnels, darkened stairwells, crowded ballrooms, and sweetly soaked shores of this magical world, discovering his purpose—in both the mysterious book and in his own life. Also available in regular large print.
