At the Sun Prairie Farmers Market

Wow! How has a full Sun Prairie Farmers Market outdoor season come and gone already?
The vendors would like to express their gratitude to all who support the market every week.
The market welcomed new visitors and new vendors this year as it continues to grow and thrive.
Providing the community with locally grown, raised, and produced foods takes a great deal of time and work and the Sun Prairie community continues to show their support for their farmers and producers by shopping the market weekly.
Starting Nov. 2 , find us indoors at the Colonial Club, (301 Blankenheim Lane) for the Holiday Market on Saturdays through November and December from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
The newly created Holiday Market will provide an expanded version of the winter market where you will not only find some of your favorite outdoor vendors but some new vendors as well.
Local vendors will showcase their craft and give shoppers the chance to pick up local food products and gift items.
The winter market will continue after the first of the year in the city hall lobby it move outdoors again.
Please visit the Sun Prairie Farmers Market Facebook page for a list of vendors, plus special market dates where a freshly prepared breakfast will be available for purchase.
