Sun Prairie DECA (an organization of dedicated Sun Prairie business and marketing students) are once again offering free assistance with fall yard clean up to senior citizens interested in receiving volunteer help.
Last year Sun Prairie DECA offered a similar service and successfully helped rake the leaves for 35 residences.
This success was due in part to support from Russ Darrow Chrysler, which provided additional vans to help with shuttling students around Sun Prairie.
Additional support comes from the East Madison Home Depot with assistance providing paper yard-waste bags.
This year, DECA hopes to build upon last year’s success and provide this assistance to as many senior citizens needing the assistance. DECA continues to receive a great response from community members in need of assistance and continues to seek out additional households in need of fall yard clean-up assistance.
DECA has planned its raking event for the weekend before the City of Sun Prairie’s final yard waste removal date, ensuring all recipients of DECA’s services will have their yard waste removed on time.
Volunteer students will go to those interested in receiving this assistance the morning of Saturday, Nov. 9.
Homeowners do not need to be present in their residence to have the student volunteers complete their fall yard clean up.
Student volunteers will be respectful of any landscaping, and properly bag the leaves up and leave them on the curb for the city to pick up the following week. Yard waste bags have been graciously donated by The Home Depot again this year.
Individuals interested in receiving this free assistance with their fall yard clean up should call David Rippl weekdays after 3:15 p.m. at 608-834-6786. Callers will be asked to provide a name, address, and phone number. This information can also be emailed to djrippl@sunprairieschools.org
Individuals can call or email their information until Nov. 7.
Please note that assistance can only be provided to those within the city limits for the City of Sun Prairie.
Residents with questions should call Rippl weekdays at 608-834-6786 after 3:15 p.m.
