Prairie Music & Arts is hosting its Second Annual Pop Cabaret Benefit Concert supporting arts education on Sunday, March 15 from 3-6 p.m. at The Venue on Winnebago located at 2262 Winnebago St in Madison.
The Pop Cabaret will showcase Prairie Music & Arts student and faculty musicians performing popular music from 2000 to 2020. Collaboration and creativity are at the heart of the Pop Cabaret , and as such, the performance will include student arranged and newly composed music, performances by drama and art students, interactive games and prizes, refreshments, and much more.
Tickets cost $10 per adult, $5 per student, and kids 5 and under are admitted free. Proceeds will support Prairie Music & Arts scholarships, programs, and equipment needs.
The Pop Cabaret is being sponsored through the generosity of the Exchange Club of Sun Prairie and private donors. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance by contacting Prairie Music & Arts.
Prairie Music & Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community school of the arts serving the Dane County area for 20 years with enriching music, art, and drama programming. School programs are supported through a combination of tuition, grants, and donations. Events such as the Pop Cabaret assist the school in making opportunities in the arts accessible and provide the means to offer a high standard of arts education to the community.
Information regarding the Prairie Music & Arts Pop Cabaret Benefit Concert is available at (608) 834-9550, on the school website at www.prairiemusic.org , or by emailing info@prairiemusic.org .
