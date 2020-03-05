Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 44F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.