The Catholic Order of Foresters will hold a Book Fair to benefit the Sacred Hearts School Library on Nov. 9 and 10 after the weekend Masses at Sacred Hearts Church, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie.
The Book Fair will be located in the Church Basement in the St. Isadore Room.
There will be books and items of interest for all ages. The fair will be a great place to start your Christmas shopping!
Profits raised will be matched by the Catholic Order of Foresters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.