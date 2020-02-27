UW-Madison winter grads

More than 1,770 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during the winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 15, 2019. 

Sun Prairie, WI

Adam Engbring, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering

Forrest Hawkinson, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering

Kaitlyn Jacobsen, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Human Development and Family Studies, Human Development and Family Studies

Samuel Keal, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics, Statistics

Kalie Koch, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, History

Conner Marshall, School of Education, Master of Science-Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapy

Miranda Meyers, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Animal Sciences

Jessica Muesbeck, School of Education, Master of Science-Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapy

John Newlon, School of Education, Master of Science-Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapy

Miranda Reuter, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Accounting

Dana Angeli Rodriguez, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Neurobiology, Psychology

Benjamin Rossmiller, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Statistics

Brian Seidl, Law School, Doctor of Law (Juris Doctor), Law

Brendan Smith, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Genetics and Genomics

Ning Sun, School of Education, Doctor of Philosophy, Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis

Nicholas Vang, College of Engineering, Master of Science-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering

Elizabeth Williams, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science-Nutrition and Dietetics, Nutritional Sciences

Ryan Wilson, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering

