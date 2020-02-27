UW-Madison winter grads
More than 1,770 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during the winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 15, 2019.
Sun Prairie, WI
Adam Engbring, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering
Forrest Hawkinson, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering
Kaitlyn Jacobsen, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Human Development and Family Studies, Human Development and Family Studies
Samuel Keal, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics, Statistics
Kalie Koch, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, History
Conner Marshall, School of Education, Master of Science-Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapy
Miranda Meyers, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Animal Sciences
Jessica Muesbeck, School of Education, Master of Science-Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapy
John Newlon, School of Education, Master of Science-Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapy
Miranda Reuter, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Accounting
Dana Angeli Rodriguez, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Neurobiology, Psychology
Benjamin Rossmiller, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Statistics
Brian Seidl, Law School, Doctor of Law (Juris Doctor), Law
Brendan Smith, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Genetics and Genomics
Ning Sun, School of Education, Doctor of Philosophy, Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis
Nicholas Vang, College of Engineering, Master of Science-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering
Elizabeth Williams, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science-Nutrition and Dietetics, Nutritional Sciences
Ryan Wilson, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering
