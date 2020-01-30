Students from area schools will participate in a Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) sanctioned District Solo & Ensemble Music Festival hosted at Prairie View Middle School (PVMS), 400 N. Thompson Road, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
During the festival, which is free and open to the public, students will perform vocal and instrumental solos, duets, trios and small ensembles before an adjudicator.
WSMA music festivals annually attract thousands of students from middle, junior high and high schools throughout Wisconsin.
The festival will draw students from a number of area schools, including Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Overture Band Programs, Inc High School, Overture Band Programs, Inc Middle School, Patrick Marsh Middle School, Prairie View Middle School and Sun Prairie High School. Matthew Quaglieri, music director from Prairie View Middle School, will be serving as the festival manager.
“WSMA is proud of the quality music education experiences we support teachers in providing for their students. Our long-standing festival programs encourage well-rounded musicians who develop deeper understanding through performance preparation that culminates in comprehensive feedback from a qualified adjudicator. This opportunity, coupled with observing and listening to peer performances, is invaluable for musical growth,” said WSMA Executive Director Laurie Fellenz.
WSMA music festivals support school music programs as part of a comprehensive education by encouraging the study of quality music literature; motivating students to prepare and perform to the best of their abilities; improving students’ understanding of music literature and concepts (performance through understanding) and providing a performance assessment to improve individual and group achievement.
For more information on WSMA, go to www.wsmamusic.org.
Founded in 1932, Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) is a non-profit service organization with more than 1,000 member public and private schools. Students from member schools are eligible to participate in WSMA programs, such as District and State Music Festivals, Concert Festivals, State Honors Music Project, State Marching Band Championships and Student Composition Project. WSMA is governed by a board of directors made up of superintendents, principals and other officers from all over the state.
