On Sunday, Nov. 3 from 1-2:30 p.m. (don’t worry, the Packers game doesn’t start until 3:30 p.m.), Bethlehem Lutheran Church Sun Prairie will host a presentation for youth and parents entitled “You Matter” by speaker Heather Ruesch.
This presentation offers encouragement to people of all ages that in the eyes of the Creator we so much more than matter! Join us for this free event—for youth, as well as parents, grandparents, youth leaders, teachers, and pastors! Bring your youth groups or encourage church families to attend. This presentation is appropriate for grades 5-12.
Presenter Heather Ruesch says that today’s culture and media bombard youth with unhealthy and unBiblical ideas about their sexuality, and their value. “We must fight to change the skin-deep culture surrounding our youth and replace it with the deep, deep love and protection of Jesus Christ,” Ruesch said.
This 50-minute, faith-based program can and should be taught to every age demographic.
Heather Ruesch uses humor and audience participation to open student’s eyes to their irrevocable value to their Creator. Knowing this (or not) is at the core of every other issue on the table. And it makes all the difference in the world.
More info about the tour and presenter can be found at www.heatherruesch.com or www.youmattertour.org.
