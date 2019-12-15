Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation support

The Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation presented the library with a check for $30,224 at their Dec. 12 board meeting. These funds will be used in 2020 to update the Teen Space and Welcome Areas, and for Dream Bus bookmobile service throughout the Sun Prairie community. Pictured (from left to right) Sarah Barnes, Tracy Herold, Svetha Hetzler (Library Director), Nicole Beattie, Aaron Oppenheimer, Kassi Schroeder

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.