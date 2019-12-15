Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation support

The Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation presented the library with a check for $30,224 at their Dec. 12 board meeting. These funds will be used in 2020 to update the Teen Space and Welcome Areas, and for Dream Bus bookmobile service throughout the Sun Prairie community. Pictured (from left to right) Sarah Barnes, Tracy Herold, Svetha Hetzler (Library Director), Nicole Beattie, Aaron Oppenheimer, Kassi Schroeder
