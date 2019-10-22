Focus Church is excited to host another community event! On Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5-8 p.m. kids and teens will have a chance to play Fortnite themed activities and to get the best candy in town. All activities will be inside. There will be coffee and hot chocolate available.
Focus Church is located at 411 N. Thompson Road, Sun Prairie. We look forward to having a great time with you!
