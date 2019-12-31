The Sun Prairie Optimists have named the youth of the month for December 2019.

Student’s Name:  Brynna Banuelos

Year in School: Senior

Parent’s Names:  Jennifer Banuelos, Felipe Banuelos

High School Activity:  Certified Nursing Assistant class

Advisor:  Melissa Martin

Extra-curricular activities:

Hockey, Soccer, Swim, Track, Work (Hyland Park~CNA)

Honors, awards:

Captain of the Varsity Hockey Team. My hockey team has been to state the past three years. 

What are your future plans?

I plan on going to college to pursue a career in the medical field (nurse practitioner, physician’s assistant, nurse). I also plan on playing division 3 hockey while I am in college.

Student's name: Kylie Madden

Year: Senior

Parents: Michael and Christina Madden

High School Activity: Certified Nursing Assistant class

Advisor: Melissa Martin

Extra-curricular activities: Flute choir, Band, NJHS, Softball, Lifeguarding, Nursing Assisting

Honors, awards: State Solo Ensemble, Lifeguarding certificate, Honor Roll

Future plans: I look forward to utilizing my nursing assistant degree while still in high school and through college. If my passion for nursing continues to grow, I will pursue an education within the medical field.

Is there anything else we should know about you? I enjoy being involved in school. I like trying new things. When I find something I'm passionate about, I dive all in.

