The Sun Prairie Optimists have named the youth of the month for December 2019.
Student’s Name: Brynna Banuelos
Year in School: Senior
Parent’s Names: Jennifer Banuelos, Felipe Banuelos
High School Activity: Certified Nursing Assistant class
Advisor: Melissa Martin
Extra-curricular activities:
Hockey, Soccer, Swim, Track, Work (Hyland Park~CNA)
Honors, awards:
Captain of the Varsity Hockey Team. My hockey team has been to state the past three years.
What are your future plans?
I plan on going to college to pursue a career in the medical field (nurse practitioner, physician’s assistant, nurse). I also plan on playing division 3 hockey while I am in college.
Student's name: Kylie Madden
Year: Senior
Parents: Michael and Christina Madden
High School Activity: Certified Nursing Assistant class
Advisor: Melissa Martin
Extra-curricular activities: Flute choir, Band, NJHS, Softball, Lifeguarding, Nursing Assisting
Honors, awards: State Solo Ensemble, Lifeguarding certificate, Honor Roll
Future plans: I look forward to utilizing my nursing assistant degree while still in high school and through college. If my passion for nursing continues to grow, I will pursue an education within the medical field.
Is there anything else we should know about you? I enjoy being involved in school. I like trying new things. When I find something I'm passionate about, I dive all in.
