It's hard to imagine that spring is on its way when we still have snow on the ground, but the days are indeed getting longer. With spring comes renewed energy for most to get outside and enjoy the bounty nature offers.
Join Groundswell Conservancy for a free spring field trip of Lands & Labyrinths on Saturday, March 28.
Relax in a secluded sanctuary in the woods near Cherokee Marsh and embrace the healing effects of nature. Choose to take a guided hike (medium difficult level) down to the Yahara River or if quiet reflection is more your speed, calm your spirit by walking an outdoor labyrinth. A delightful campfire will warm you at the end of the evening.
Saturday, March 28 from 5-7 p.m.
What to bring: Dress for the weather. A camp chair, hiking boots (or snowshoes if there is still snow on the ground), and walking stick is encouraged.
This is a free event: Pre-registration below is encouraged; it will keep you updated on any changes to the event and help us know how many snacks to get.
To register, or for more information, visit https://groundswellwisconsin.org/page.asp?page=FTMarch
