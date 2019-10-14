The Optimist Club has named the October Students of the Month.
Student: Sanorah Goldoff
Grade: Senior
Parent: Deidrah Goldoff
High School Activity: Theatre production
Advisor: Kurt Nickelsburg
Extra-curricular activities:
Drama club, theatre productions, Discovery Club, Math 24/Math meet, volleyball, soccer,Penguin Project
Honors, awards, letters:
Drama letter, ITS member, Jerry Awards
Future plans: I want to major in musical theatre at college. It would be cool to be on TV or on Broadway. Big dreams.
Is there anything we should know about you?
I skipped first grade.
Student: Mitchell D. Nadolski
Grade: Senior
Parents: Lyrae and Dave Nadolski
High School Activities: Theatre production
Advisor: Kurt Nickelsburg
Extra-curricular activities: Drama and theatre productions, forensics
Honors, awards, letters: Drama letter, National Defense Ribbon, International Thespian Society member.
Future plans:
Become a sergeant in the U.S. Army and major in computer science and minor in linguistics at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Join a college choir and some day open a music shop.
Is there anything else we should know about you?
I serve in the U.S. Army.
