Join a painting party to raise funds to help Teresa Zimmermann with medical expenses following her serious brain surgery.
After 19 long days in the hospital, Zimmerman will have many more outpatient sessions for physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. She will be unable to work for some time so her friends and family will have the opportunity to help ease the financial burden while having fun together.
Sign up to paint your own masterpiece, "Winter Evergreen" at Buck & Honey's in Sun Prairie. All supplies plus instructions are included to create your version of this 16"x20", acrylic canvas painting. No experience is necessary. Wine and cheese platters will be provided.
Who: Ladies Only!
What: Paint for a Purpose
Why: To raise funds to help Teresa's recovery
Where: Buck & Honey's 804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Get registration forms at Buck & Honey's or contact co-hostess, Rachel Larson or artist, Lynda Coon.
When: Saturday, January 18, 2020
Time: 1:30-4:15 p.m.
Fee: $50 (Advance payment reserves your seat.)
Class fee: $50. Reserve your spot by paying in advance using one of two options:
-Pay with Paypal: paypal.me/YICPCancoonArt/50 (credit cards accepted on Paypal) OR
-Pay with Venmo: @Lynda-Coon
-Drop off a check to Teresa (make check payable to Lynda Coon Art).
Notate payment with, "Winter Evergreen - Teresa"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.