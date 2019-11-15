Focus Church wants to bless 200 families with a free pumpkin pie in time for Thanksgiving. All you need to do is reserve your pie at findfocus.org/pie by Thursday, Nov. 21 at midnight. Please reserve only one pie per family. The pumpkin pie is made fresh by Costco. (All you provide is the Cool Whip!)
Reserved pies will be available to pick up at Focus Church on Monday, Nov. 25, from 5-7 p.m. Focus Church is located across from Prairie View Middle School and Royal Oaks Elementary at 411 N. Thompson Road, Sun Prairie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.