The City of Sun Prairie is celebrating the 72nd annual Sun Prairie Groundhog Day Prognostication ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 2 in downtown Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square.
The ceremony begins at 6:50 a.m. with the Prognostication at sunrise round 7:11 a.m.
The Hibernation Hustle will immediately follow Jimmy the Groundhog’s official prediction. Jimmy has an extremely high accuracy rate on his annual predictions, making him a leader in meteorological circles.
The event will kick off with the National Anthem performed by the Sun Prairie Police Department Color Guard, declarations from City of Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser, and a Gubernatorial Proclamation presented by State Representative Gary Hebl declaring it officially Groundhog Day in the State of Wisconsin.
New to the city’s annual Groundhog Prognostication event is the Hibernation Hustle Fun Run to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.
If Mayor Esser reports that groundhog’s prediction is six more weeks of winter, event attendees will participate by running/walking a 2 miles; if the prediction is an early spring, the run/walk will be a 5K. The course will begin at the corner of Cannery Place and Market Street and go south to Linnerud Drive.
The 2 mile course is from Linnerud Drive to Bird Street and loops back to Market Street; the 5K course is from Linnerud Drive to the driveway of the City of Sun Prairie’s Library, and loops back to Market Street.
Online event registration for the Hibernation Hustle Fun Run will be available through Monday, January 27, 2020. The cost to register is $26 and will include a shirt. The link to register is: https://rec.cityofsunprairie.com/Default.aspx?id=113
The prognostication emcee will be Mike Mahnke, the voice of Camp Randall Stadium and Public Address Announcer for Wisconsin Badger Football and Men’s Basketball.
Don’t miss a special appearance by the Sun Prairie “Jimmy the Groundhog” mascot, who will be escorted by the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department and will participate in the Hibernation Hustle.
The official prognostication will be posted on the “Visit Sun Prairie” and “Downtown Sun Prairie” Facebook pages.
